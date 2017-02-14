Civil trial ordered of Texas prisons, leaders in heat death
A federal judge has ordered a civil trial of the Texas prison system and its leadership in a civil rights lawsuit arising from the heat-related death of an inmate, saying state prison officials refused to provide air conditioning that could have also kept 21 other inmates alive. Larry Gene McCollum, a 58-year-old Waco-area taxi driver, was among 22 inmates who have died front the heat in Texas prisons since 1998, including 10 during a 2011 heat wave alone, U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison of Houston wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|51 min
|Into The Night
|63,264
|Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|5
|San Antonio could have brighter solar future
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal vote
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|18 hr
|Pete
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Myra
|161
|U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta...
|21 hr
|Da beans are spilled
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC