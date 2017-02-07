Citizens United lawyer targets Texas ...

Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign finance laws

There are 3 comments on the The Wichita Eagle story from 12 hrs ago, titled Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign finance laws. In it, The Wichita Eagle reports that:

Political "dark money" and the founder of an organization tied to President Donald Trump's accusations of voter fraud will be at the center of a Texas Supreme Court case Tuesday that could reshape campaign finance laws in the country's second-largest state. Chief questions facing the nine Republican justices on Texas' highest civil court include the legality of the state's ban on corporate contributions and disclosure requirements for political action committees.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 4 hrs ago
Two state courts so far have upheld the Texas campaign finance laws at issue in the case.
A lawyer for Texas Democrats said he'd be shocked if even the state's all-Republican Supreme Court didn't continue that trend.

"It would be among the most radical campaign finance rulings of any court in the nation," said Houston lawyer Chad Dunn. "If you get rid of the disclosure rules in Texas you have no rules at all."

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,553

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
Will this mean Texans will have to ignore voter suppression and restricting women's reproductive rights, for awhile ?......
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,240

Paris

#3 2 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Will this mean Texans will have to ignore voter suppression and restricting women's reproductive rights, for awhile ?......
Nancy Pelosi says she can't work with 'President Bush'

By Brent Scher

Published February 07, 2017

Washington Free Beacon

DeVos foes now claiming her policies could 'kill children,' ruin public schools

MSNBC Host Suggests Trump Will Be Responsible for 'Suspicious Deaths' of Journalists...

Liberal Soros derangement syndrome is prevalent with you crazy children.

Judged:

2

2

2

