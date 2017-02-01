There are on the Texarkana Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Churches, synagogue offer to help Texas mosque razed by fire. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

Four churches and a synagogue have offered to host prayer services for members of a South Texas mosque that was destroyed by fire last weekend. Omar Rachid, a member of the Islamic Center of Victoria, said Thursday that the offers gave "comfort at a time of great loss."

