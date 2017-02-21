Celebrities, fans react to sudden dea...

Celebrities, fans react to sudden death of actor Bill Paxton, star of a Twister,a a Big Lovea

10 hrs ago

This photo provided by History shows Jeff Fahey, left, as Thomas Rusk, and Bill Paxton as Sam Houston, in a scene from the television series, “Texas Rising.” The new show debuts on the History channel on Monday, May 25, 2015, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Bill Paxton, the actor who starred in the HBO series “Big Love,” “Titanic,” “Apollo 13,” and “Twister” died due to complications from surgery, his family announced Sunday morning.

