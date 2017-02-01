Cartwheeling choir teacher arrested f...

Cartwheeling choir teacher arrested for indecent exposure

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Over the past five years, the TEA opened investigations into nearly 900 inappropriate relationships between teachers and students. Click forward to see Texas educators accused or convicted in sex scandals during the 2015-16 school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 3 hr New sheriff 8
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 7 hr RedPharts 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 9 hr GrantPhartz 7
News Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support ... 10 hr Jim 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 19 hr Victoria 1,024
Election Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14) 23 hr student 11
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC