Call to convene 'Convention of States' clears Texas Senate
The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved calling for a "convention of states" that would amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget requirement and term limits. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has long backed legislatures nationwide bypassing Congress and convening a convention against Washington "overreach."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|8 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|women wrestling
|16 hr
|kyman
|3
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|Mon
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
|Latinos Won't Turn Texas Blue Anytime Soon
|Mon
|Buddy Baker
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|Mon
|DC Dave
|29
|Best-selling author gets trolled at high school...
|Mon
|PushPhartsx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC