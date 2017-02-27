Call to convene 'Convention of States...

Call to convene 'Convention of States' clears Texas Senate

7 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved calling for a "convention of states" that would amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget requirement and term limits. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has long backed legislatures nationwide bypassing Congress and convening a convention against Washington "overreach."

