Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion
A Texas court official has imposed a $4 billion bond on a 25-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting. Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown recently set the bond for Antonio Marquis Willis, who is charged with murder in the December killing.
