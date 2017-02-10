Bond for Texas murder suspect set at ...

Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $4 billion

A Texas court official has imposed a $4 billion bond on a 25-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting. Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown recently set the bond for Antonio Marquis Willis, who is charged with murder in the December killing.

