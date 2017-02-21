Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker at a Planned Parenthood Fundraiser in Texas
Like father, not like daughter: Barbara Pierce Bush will be the keynote speaker at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser next week in northern Texas, a state that has been a contentious battleground for the organization and reproductive rights overall. The co-founder and CEO of Global Health Corps, and the daughter of former President George W. Bush, Barbara will speak at the annual luncheon for the health care and family planning organization's Greater Texas branch.
