Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2004 slaying
A Texas appeals court has stayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|25 min
|Into The Night
|63,113
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|1 hr
|butters_
|3
|Cheers and Jeers
|1 hr
|Anne White
|1
|Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin...
|7 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|2
|'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp...
|8 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|13
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|17 hr
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as sym...
|Fri
|Chief pale pole s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC