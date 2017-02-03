Appeals court stays Texas man's execu...

Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2004 slaying

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Texas appeals court has stayed the scheduled execution of a Fort Worth man condemned for smothering an 89-year-old man and robbing him of some $6,000 in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 25 min Into The Night 63,113
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 1 hr butters_ 3
News Cheers and Jeers 1 hr Anne White 1
News Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin... 7 hr Dawn of Reality 2
News 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 13
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 17 hr SpoolPhartss 14
News In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as sym... Fri Chief pale pole s... 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC