Antonio Marquis Willis, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Donte Samuels.
None of the facilities in this list are up for a Michelin star. Yelp reviewers across Texas have shared their experiences stories about varied detention facilities in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Burlington among possible U.S. cities f...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|4 hr
|Bindiho
|67
|Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $...
|9 hr
|Jim
|1
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|15
|'Sanctuary cities' ban may let Texas oust elect...
|Thu
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|Feb 8
|huey goins
|26
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC