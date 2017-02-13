Analysis: Texas makes do with broken but legal school finance system

As the Texas Legislature searches for a solution to the state's persistent school finance problems, the Houston Independent School District is asking voters to reconsider its property tax policy, and Austin ISD is warning voters that a big chunk of their school tax dollars aren't going where taxpayers might think they're going. It's a confusing time in school finance - a maelstrom of local and state governments trying to master a byzantine system that is broken in every way but the most important one: It remains, according to the Texas Supreme Court, constitutionally sound.

