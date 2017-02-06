Amarillo cheerleader under fire after sharing racist Snapchat
In early December 2014, Chris Harris, a board member at Hooks Independent School District in north Texas, posted a meme of a KKK member with the caption "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." Harris posted several "racially sensitive" statements, which led to her resignation, Hooks Superintendent Ronnie Thompson told Raw Story .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|16 min
|butters_
|5
|Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11)
|31 min
|Donn
|5
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|Sammy_lynn
|26
|In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as sym...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|11 hr
|barry
|1
|East Texans take a silent stand for unity
|Sun
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC