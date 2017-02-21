Agency plans to award Mexico border wall contracts by April
While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other. less While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like ... more While the border is often depicted as a desert wasteland filled cacti and rattlesnakes, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other: some nice houses on one side of a street, some more nice houses on the other side of the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|Long Island Liberal
|63,378
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|1 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|First look: Osso & Kristalla
|7 hr
|FirstPhartsc
|1
|will interacial dating eventually wipe out the ... (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Learned1
|237
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|21 hr
|mean
|4
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,026
|Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-...
|Thu
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC