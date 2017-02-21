After admitting guilt to burning body...

After admitting guilt to burning body, Pearce tells camera in court: 'I'm sorry'

A man who was arrested in connection with a Smith County murder case has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Stanton Lane Pearce, 54, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea Friday to two charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

