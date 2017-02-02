Activist group with 'direct line' to ...

Activist group with 'direct line' to Trump says Muslims are 'jihadists wearing suits'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The lean, 62-year-old Air Force veteran strode into the Texas State Capitol in late January wearing a charcoal-gray pinstripe suit and an American flag tie, with the mission of warning all 181 lawmakers about a Muslim group sponsoring a gathering of Texas Muslims at the Capitol the following day. Although the Council on American-Islamic Relations works to promote Muslim civil rights across America, White wanted to convince lawmakers that it is actually working to infiltrate the U.S. government and destroy American society from within.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Psychoanalyzing the President 7 hr Ms Sassy 2
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) 12 hr Dora2222 114
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 13 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 83
News Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax... Fri Canadians Deported 1
News U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta... Thu questioner 5
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Thu el chapo EFUNE 54
News Tornado spotted outside Houston Thu ClaimPhartss 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC