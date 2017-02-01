A rattlesnake slithered out of their ...

A rattlesnake slithered out of their toilet. Then they found 23 more.

A West Texas family had no idea what was living under their house until something slithered out of the toilet. Twenty-four rattlesnakes in all were removed from the family's home north of Abilene.

