8-year-old Texas girl fatally shot after car crash, suspect at large: 'Her body just went limp'

An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot following a car crash in Houston early Saturday morning while riding with her mother, and the suspected killer is still on the large, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Houston Police Department, De'Maree Atkins was asleep in the backseat of her mother's Honda Accord when it was struck by a speeding car - described as a white Pontiac - shortly after 2 a.m. Police allege that the Pontiac was traveling at a high-rate of speed alongside another vehicle, described only as a dark, four-door sedan.

