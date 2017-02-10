$10K reward offered for - Barrel-chested bandit'
The FBI has labeled him the barrel chested bandit, a burly man who is suspected of committing eight armed bank robberies in three different states over a six month period, including East Texas. The big fellow started his spree with a robbery of a Tucson bank in August of last year, and he is suspected in four similar robberies in Texas since then.
