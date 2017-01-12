Young Texas women, bad choices: 'Alwa...

Young Texas women, bad choices: 'Always Happy Hour' by Mary Miller

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Life isn't always happy, but for the women in "Always Happy Hour," it seems it's always time for some discount drinks. Mississippi native and former Michener Fellow Mary Miller sets several of her stories in Central Texas, including Austin and Round Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NJ Mayor David Mayer made History Raising Highe... 11 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 13 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr mdbuilder 62,841
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... 22 hr betty johnson 1
News Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking... Thu Jim 1
News In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo... Thu Lusto 1
News GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli... Wed anotherview 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC