Why the a oe2017 Grammy Nomineesa Album Is More Than a Little Bit Country

The 2017 Grammy Nominees album will be out later this month, and country makes a strong showing this year, with 8 of the project's 21 tracks coming from the country field. The disc features five country number ones: Kelsea Ballerini 's "Peter Pan," Carrie Underwood 's "Church Bells," Thomas Rhett 's "Die a Happy Man," and Tim McGraw 's "Humble and Kind," as well as this week's current country #1 hit: Keith Urban 's "Blue Ain't Your Color."

