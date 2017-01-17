US judge delays Texas plan to cut Pla...

US judge delays Texas plan to cut Planned Parenthood funding

A U.S. judge issued a temporary restraining on Thursday that halted Texas' plan to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, local media reports said. FILE PHOTO - Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is seen in Austin, Texas, U.S. on June 27, 2016.

