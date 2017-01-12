Until death do us part? Texas lawmaker proposes controversial plan to preserve marriage
So the Fort Worth Republican has devised a plan to strengthen marriages and families by making it harder for spouses to walk away from each other. To do that, he filed House Bill 93 to eliminate no-fault divorce in Texas, a process that now lets a couple end their marriage without assigning blame to either spouse.
