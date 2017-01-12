Until death do us part? Texas lawmake...

Until death do us part? Texas lawmaker proposes controversial plan to preserve marriage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

So the Fort Worth Republican has devised a plan to strengthen marriages and families by making it harder for spouses to walk away from each other. To do that, he filed House Bill 93 to eliminate no-fault divorce in Texas, a process that now lets a couple end their marriage without assigning blame to either spouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr mdbuilder 62,844
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... 9 hr Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 10 hr Errybody 53
News How to get comfortable with diversity 10 hr Einstein Nukes 5
News In a small Texas town, a new private detention ... 14 hr TerriB1 1
Susan J. Inabinett Fri Intel 1
NJ Mayor David Mayer made History Raising Highe... Thu Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC