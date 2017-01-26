Trump voters thrilled with promised action on border wall
cotton farmer Teofilo "Junior" Flores drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas. President Donald Trump's vow to accel...
|
#1 20 hrs ago
Yes we are he is my president and I proudly voted for him
|
#2 16 hrs ago
To think it has been one entire week.
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Makes no sense.
Son 20% tax on goods coming from Mexico just ends up being a tax on the Americans.
And let's just pretend that Americans will do enough research to learn which products those are and boycotts these products.
1) Revenue isn't raised. So Americans end up paying for the stupid wall anyway.
2) The Mexican economy takes a hit, therefore fewer jobs in Mexico and more people try to cross the border.
And let's just imagine that this wall is cement and imposing. What is going to prevent tunneling? Folks can just come by boat, and people who make a living off importing illegals will just up the ante and use methods of which we can't anticipate.
This is not a very well thought out plan.
During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics. And money would have been available to improve the exisiting fences, add some technology for surveillance and provide more options for those who wish to legally immigrate.
But because it was Obama's Administration that was working on it, it wouldn't even be discussed.
Obama has a record of deporting more illegals than any president before him, and yet he somehow is accused of not dealing with the problem. But facts don't matter under Trump.
Another fact is that more people leave the United States than are coming in. But hey, Trump supporters gotta blame anyone but themselves for thier problems.
This wall may make angry and afraid Trump supporters feel better, but will they be able to give up their tequila?
Or will they buy heavily taxed Tequila thinking they are somehow sticking it to Mexicans?
If this wasn't such a tragically stupid idea, it would be amusing.
|
#4 15 hrs ago
Under Obama a tax on outgoing goods was ok.
What's up with that?
|
#5 15 hrs ago
Did you pay that tax?
Or did Mexicans pay that tax?
Bottom line:
You will pay for that damn ineffective wall.
The only jobs being created are to build that stupid wall.
Let's hope the poor saps building this wall are paid a living wage.
But you do know Trump thinks wages are already too high.
So...
|
#6 15 hrs ago
Isn't Phenomenology handy!? The way you think, Americans would end up paying for anything happening anywhere else in the world. Once the homosexual promoting industries like Nestle infecting our children with various feces diseases because the Mex doesn't have the sense to wash their hands are forced back out of Mexico, only Mexicans will be left to pay for the wall.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,170
|
#7 14 hrs ago
The one big problem with your assumptions is that it assumes that Mexico has a monopoly on those goods we import from there. If the ONLY place we could get those goods was Mexico you'd be correct. Problem is that there are options available which wouldn't be subject to that tax. Another problem for your idea is that higher prices for Mexican goods would open doors for others to promote their products, like the old saying "as one door closes, another opens".
|
Since: Oct 14
996
Location hidden
|
#8 14 hrs ago
I'm really looking forward to seeing this wall. It's going to be a great wall. As a matter of fact, its going to be so great, Americans are going to get sick of it being so great.
Of course there won't be any gates in this great wall, right?
|
#9 13 hrs ago
real simple just refuse to buy the product period end of discussion!!!!!
|
“Smokin”
Since: May 12
888
Strawberry Fields of Dreams
|
#10 12 hrs ago
Why are you afraid of a secure country?
You use the word "logic" in your username and then exhibit very little of it. I guess you would rather build bridges and I actually wish there were a bridge from Mexico to your backyard. You could sleep with your doors unlocked to show your support for all the illegals who cross that bridge.
I am a Trump supporter and yes, I am angry. I am angry because of slow thinkers like you who want to jeopardize the safety and peaceful life of my grandchildren. I am "afraid" of nothing, it is you and your kind that exhibits fear.
Much overdue change is coming so get yourself a therapy dog and deal with it.
|
#11 12 hrs ago
I know this is getting nasty but we really do need to resolve this immigration problem.And not the democrat way where you just take everybody.Mexicos biggest imports are 1.oil which the government owns and 2.remittances from people working in the US.Building a wall is a drop in the bucket of what this costs us.
|
#12 12 hrs ago
Walls and fences make FOR GOOD NEIGHBORS!
Mexican homes and towns have just as many walls and fences in their towns and villages.
Nobody is immune to having no wall.
The USA has just as much to exist as nation and a country with RESPECT from non US citizens.
Build the damn wall! Continue minimizing the flow of illegals. Stop sending illegal children on buses to cities!
- from a legit American NDN
|
#13 12 hrs ago
----During the Obama Administration, the Immigration plan attacked the problem using many different tactics----
stupid statement as the odumbo plan was wide open borders, no terrorist check, no health check, free access to all benefits for illegals, registered as democraps. What a plan, for a moron that is.
|
#14 11 hrs ago
Damn, does this mean we would have to pay an additional 20% on Oreos?
Allowing border guards to do their job would be a good start.
|
#15 11 hrs ago
I worked with some wealthier Mexicans that had walls around their houses, topped with broken glass, to keep locals out.
|
#16 11 hrs ago
They say Obama was the deporter in chief but really it was just the ones that came that he sent back.He didnt deport anybody hardly.
|
#17 10 hrs ago
Logic, or real world facts, do not work with Tump supporters you must use deception, smoke and mirrors to get their attention!
|
#18 10 hrs ago
Just being you moronic self aren't you ...
|
#19 10 hrs ago
Trump supporters are suffering from cognitive dissonance, the brain creates itÂ’s own reality when faced with two conflicting beliefs. This is why political debate goes absolutely nowhere these days. ItÂ’s hard to have rational discussion with people who are starting their argument based on complete lies. Not only do they base their argument on these lies, they want these lies to be true. Even when you present them with indisputable factual data that contradicts their beliefs, it makes absolutely no difference.
|
#20 10 hrs ago
Really now? How about some specifics instead of just blowing smoke!
|
