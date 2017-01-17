Trump feted by Tony Orlando, Jackie E...

Trump feted by Tony Orlando, Jackie Evancho at inauguration

Donald and Melania Trump were feted at their inaugural balls by the Rockettes and by singer Tony Orlando, who sang his famous "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree." Meanwhile, earlier in the day, it was 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho who had the spotlight, singing the national anthem in a soft, solemn voice.

