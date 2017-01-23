Trump acts to advance Keystone XL, Da...

Trump acts to advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Dealing a blow to former President Barack Obama's legacy on climate change, President Donald Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, a move cheered by congressional Republicans and decried by environmentalists. Trump told reporters at the White House that the actions on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being negotiated by U.S. officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 2 hr Super user 15
News Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda g... 4 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Into The Night 62,985
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... 11 hr santo 2
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Mon Well Well 33
News At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ... Mon Jim 1
News 2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump... Sun santo 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,434 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC