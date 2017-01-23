Trump acts to advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
Dealing a blow to former President Barack Obama's legacy on climate change, President Donald Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, a move cheered by congressional Republicans and decried by environmentalists. Trump told reporters at the White House that the actions on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being negotiated by U.S. officials.
