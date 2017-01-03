Town formerly known as Bikinis, Texas, listed for sale A former Texas ...

Town formerly known as Bikinis, Texas...

Bikinis, Texas owner Doug Guller and Carmen Electra unveil a cast of her bust as Carmen is inducted into the Bikinis Hall Of Fame at Bikinis, TX on July 13, 2013 in Fredericksburg, Texas. BANKERSMITH, Texas - A former Texas ghost town that was transformed, albeit briefly, into a controversial tourist destination by an Austin-based "breastaurant" chain has been listed for sale.

