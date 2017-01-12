The Texas Legislature: Differences, discrepancies compared with other states
The 85th legislative session began in Austin this week. Texas is just one of four remaining states whose legislature meets once every two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Errybody
|53
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,842
|How to get comfortable with diversity
|2 hr
|Einstein Nukes
|5
|In a small Texas town, a new private detention ...
|5 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Fri
|Intel
|1
|NJ Mayor David Mayer made History Raising Highe...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC