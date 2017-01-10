The Texan's Texas: Easygoing charm in Brenham
Brenham area is about 75 miles northwest of downtown Houston, Texas. It's a nostalgic vision that Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries imprinted on the minds of Texans for decades through its beloved commercials, which featured the Texas version of the American dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|20 min
|New sheriff
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|63,049
|10 Things to Know for Tuesday
|4 hr
|RustyS
|16
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|ClarenceThurman
|1,022
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|Mon
|Frogface Kate
|39
|North Texas Mexican-American Families Fear for ...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting ...
|Sun
|SANTO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC