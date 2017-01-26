The Latest: Texas convict awaiting execution for killing 2

Edwards, 43, is set for lethal injection on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Attorneys for the Edwards ... Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, fresh off her nomination for a second Oscar, is heading to Massachusetts to pick up yet another award: Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, fresh off her nomination for a second Oscar, has picked up yet another award: Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals A 43-year-old convicted killer has been moved to a small cell a few steps from the Texas death chamber where he's awaiting the outcome of federal court appeals his attorneys have filed to try to put off his lethal... A 43-year-old convicted killer has been moved to a small cell a few steps from the Texas death chamber where he's awaiting the outcome of federal court appeals his attorneys ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.