The Latest: Slick roads causing numerous wrecks in Missouri
Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Al Nothum says a sport utility vehicle veered off of Interstate 55 near Festus, south of St. Louis, on Friday morning. The SUV struck a tree, killing the driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J. Inabinett
|14 hr
|Intel
|1
|NJ Mayor David Mayer made History Raising Highe...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Thu
|betty johnson
|1
|Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo...
|Thu
|Lusto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC