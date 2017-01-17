The Latest: George HW Bush, Barbara, ...

The Latest: George HW Bush, Barbara, in hospital overnight

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says physicians initially believed the 92-year-old former president would be released later this week following several days of treatment for respiratory issues related to pneumonia, but his stay has been extended after doctors performed a procedure Wednesday to help clear his airway. He then was moved to intensive care.

