The Latest: George HW Bush, Barbara, in hospital overnight
Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says physicians initially believed the 92-year-old former president would be released later this week following several days of treatment for respiratory issues related to pneumonia, but his stay has been extended after doctors performed a procedure Wednesday to help clear his airway. He then was moved to intensive care.
