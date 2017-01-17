The FBI ran a huge child porn site to catch predators. The accused are crying foul
When Daryl Glenn Pawlak logged into a large child pornography website and downloaded images using his work computer, he was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography. That's because it was the FBI.
