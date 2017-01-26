The designers imagined a pink wall, since Trump has repeatedly said it should be "beautiful."
The design was also inspired by the work of renowned Mexican architect Luis BarragA n, who is known for his blunt, stucco walls and use of bright colors. The design was also inspired by the work of renowned Mexican architect Luis BarragA n, who is known for his blunt, stucco walls and use of bright colors.
