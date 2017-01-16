The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice reform in Texas?

A big question remains for lawmakers as they start the session: If the state is going to reform how county jails address mental health, who is going to pay for those changes in a tight budget year? Rep. Garnet Coleman D-Houston questions Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw during a September 20, 2016 House County Affairs committee hearing This is Bobby Blanchard, and starting today, I'll be writing and producing The Brief along with Texas Tribune fellows Sanya Mansoor and Cassi Pollock. You'll notice a few small changes in today's edition that reflect feedback we received from many of you in a recent survey.

