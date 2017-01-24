Texas woman who claimed to be a voice of Goda gets 6 years

Texas woman who claimed to be a voice...

Prosecutors say a North Texas woman who claimed to be the "voice of God" must serve six years in prison for forcing two immigrants to work for years without pay. Olga Sandra Murra of Fort Worth was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay the immigrants $795,000.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#1 4 hrs ago
these illegals better not get TO STAY HERE and get citizenship for their illegal entry AND THEIR STUPIDITY ! their fault they got duped ! check her status too, maybe she's ILLEGAL too !
Chicago, IL

