Texas woman critical after accidental...

Texas woman critical after accidental poisoning kills kids

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A Texas woman was in critical condition Tuesday following an accidental poisoning under her home that killed four of her children and sickened five other family members, hospital and fire officials said. Crews who responded to a 5 a.m. call to the home on Monday originally thought it was related to carbon monoxide poisoning, but authorities later determined that phosphine gas was likely released when a family member used water to wash away pesticide pellets he had placed under the mobile home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 3 hr tomin cali 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 4 hr masterone 1,020
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 7 hr L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 10 hr Petro 140
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke 22 hr Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) Mon Terris_world 9
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC