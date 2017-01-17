Texas unemployment holds steady in December at 4.6 percent
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported the statewide jobless figure was also 4.6 percent in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|22
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,959
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Amy Charron
|10
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|11 hr
|barack voter
|1
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|16 hr
|Aldara1
|2,160
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Thu
|PrehistoricPharts
|159
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Jan 18
|june
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC