Pearl Ophelia Sybel Selke Scott Moen, 18, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman 21 times on Nov. 21 in the Austin neighborhood of Hyde Park. Pearl Ophelia Sybel Selke Scott Moen, 18, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman 21 times on Nov. 21 in the Austin neighborhood of Hyde Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.