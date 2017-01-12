Texas teacher who had sex almost daily with her 13-year-old student gets 10 years in prison
Alexandria Vera, a former Houston-area middle school teacher, sits with her attorney Ricardo Rodriguez as they wait for her hearing to begin, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Alexandria Vera, left, walks out of the Harris County's 209th State District Court, Friday, June 3, 2016, in Houston Teacher Alexandria Vera told police that she fell in love with one of her students after the two began a relationship through Instagram messages A former Texas middle-school teacher who was impregnated by a 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Alexandria Vera, 25, was facing up to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Brian_G
|62,879
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|10 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|11
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|McGooters
|20
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Agree
|20
|GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati...
|Jan 14
|Jim
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC