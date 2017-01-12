Texas teacher who had sex almost daily with her 13-year-old student gets 10 years in prison

Alexandria Vera, a former Houston-area middle school teacher, sits with her attorney Ricardo Rodriguez as they wait for her hearing to begin, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Alexandria Vera, left, walks out of the Harris County's 209th State District Court, Friday, June 3, 2016, in Houston Teacher Alexandria Vera told police that she fell in love with one of her students after the two began a relationship through Instagram messages A former Texas middle-school teacher who was impregnated by a 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Alexandria Vera, 25, was facing up to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November.

