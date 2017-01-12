Texas teacher who had sex almost dail...

Texas teacher who had sex almost daily with her 13-year-old student gets 10 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Alexandria Vera, a former Houston-area middle school teacher, sits with her attorney Ricardo Rodriguez as they wait for her hearing to begin, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Alexandria Vera, left, walks out of the Harris County's 209th State District Court, Friday, June 3, 2016, in Houston Teacher Alexandria Vera told police that she fell in love with one of her students after the two began a relationship through Instagram messages A former Texas middle-school teacher who was impregnated by a 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Alexandria Vera, 25, was facing up to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Brian_G 62,879
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 10 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 11
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... 22 hr spytheweb 2
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) 22 hr McGooters 20
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) Sun Agree 20
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... Jan 14 Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC