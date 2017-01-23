Texas Senate takes first step toward school finance overhaul
Leaders in the Texas Senate are vowing to find ways to overhaul the state's school finance system, saying a recent Texas Supreme Court decision granted them a prime opportunity to shake up the heavily criticized status quo. On Monday, they announced the creation of a Senate budget working group - led by Friendswood Republican Larry Taylor - to tackle the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|12 min
|America
|11
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|15 hr
|Well Well
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Sun
|santo
|2
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Sun
|USAUSAUSA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC