Texas Senate takes first step toward school finance overhaul

Leaders in the Texas Senate are vowing to find ways to overhaul the state's school finance system, saying a recent Texas Supreme Court decision granted them a prime opportunity to shake up the heavily criticized status quo. On Monday, they announced the creation of a Senate budget working group - led by Friendswood Republican Larry Taylor - to tackle the issue.

