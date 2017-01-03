Texas Republican leaders meet with Taiwan's Tsai amid China tensions
Top Texas Republicans met Sunday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen amid new tensions with China over the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, a country the U.S. has not officially recognized since 1979. Tsai stopped in Houston en route to Central America after leaving Taiwan on Saturday.
