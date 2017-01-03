Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in county
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man in a shooting involving Upshur County and state law enforcement officers outside a Pritchett residence Tuesday night, authorities said. Dale Hightower was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1700 block of Cottonwood Road, according to news releases from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb and Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark.
