Texas police detective killed, suspect later found dead
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot whil... . Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the... The Army says it's planning to study the potential environmental impact of routing the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota, although a judge could stall the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|4 hr
|Mints376
|8
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Panks
|62,896
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|4 hr
|Amie
|2,155
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|15 hr
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Tue
|jum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC