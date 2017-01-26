Texas mosque destroyed in early-morni...

Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknown

Waco Tribune-Herald

The Victoria Advocate reports that a convenience store clerk spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. Saturday and called the fire department. Jeff Cowan, battalion chief for the city's fire department, says firefighters and police officers found the mosque completely consumed in flames when they arrived.

