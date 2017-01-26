Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknown
The Victoria Advocate reports that a convenience store clerk spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. Saturday and called the fire department. Jeff Cowan, battalion chief for the city's fire department, says firefighters and police officers found the mosque completely consumed in flames when they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great...
|7 hr
|davy
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|10 hr
|another brick in ...
|59
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,022
|Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Express
|10
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|James
|160
|Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di...
|Jan 26
|Jim
|1
|Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho...
|Jan 26
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC