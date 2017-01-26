Texas mosque destroyed in early-morni...

Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknown new

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

A convenience store clerk spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. and called the fire department. "It's sad to stand there and watch it collapse down, and the fire was so huge," Shahid Hashmi, the Islamic center's president, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,024
News After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great... 11 hr davy 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 13 hr another brick in ... 59
Election Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14) 18 hr Express 10
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 20 hr James 160
News Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di... Jan 26 Jim 1
News Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho... Jan 26 Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC