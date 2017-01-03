Texas mom still critical after home p...

Texas mom still critical after home poisoning, 5 improving

Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Officials say a Texas father and four of his children hospitalized since an apparent accidental poisoning killed four of their siblings have been upgraded to good condition. An official with University Medical Center in Lubbock says the man's wife and the children's mother, Martha Balderas, remained in critical condition Wednesday.

