Texas may snuff out smoking for anyone younger than 21
For a decade, the concept has been a pipe dream of Democrats and doctors bent on finding ways to keep Texans, especially kids, from picking up the habit. But this year it has backing from some powerful Republicans whose support could mean Texas will become just the third state to hike its smoking age above 19. "We can move this bill forward," said Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican and physician who will champion the effort in the House.
