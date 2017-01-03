Texas lawmakers looking to help the troubled child welfare system during a tight budget year
Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state's beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air. With troubles mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care, lawmakers have already been filing bills that they think will help fix the system ahead of the legislative session that starts Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|4 hr
|Fred
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|16 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|Farmer
|179
|Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Fri
|spud
|11
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|Jan 6
|jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC