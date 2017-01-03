Texas lawmakers looking to help the t...

Texas lawmakers looking to help the troubled child welfare system during a tight budget year

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state's beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air. With troubles mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care, lawmakers have already been filing bills that they think will help fix the system ahead of the legislative session that starts Tuesday.

