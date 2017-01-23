Texas governor warns Austin sheriff o...

Texas governor warns Austin sheriff over 'sanctuary cities'

2017-01-23

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday told Austin's sheriff that her jail would become the first in the state to lose taxpayer money over so-called "sanctuary cities" policies unless she reverses plans to curtail working with federal immigration authorities by February. President Donald Trump made similar vows as a candidate, declaring that his "Day One" priorities would include stopping all federal dollars to places where local officials rebuff federal agents and don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally.

