Texas governor echoes Trump with 'sanctuary city' crackdown
Thousands of supporters protect hundreds of Muslims attending Muslim Day at the Capitol form a human chain in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made no mention of President Donald Trump' temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations during his State of the State address that was going on inside the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|10 min
|Moans3712
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|10 Things to Know for Tuesday
|9 hr
|RustyS
|16
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|ClarenceThurman
|1,022
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|Mon
|Frogface Kate
|39
|North Texas Mexican-American Families Fear for ...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting ...
|Sun
|SANTO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC